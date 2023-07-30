Brandon Cutler Thinks It Might Be Time To Change His Gimmick

Speaking recently with Comedy Store Wrestling, AEW’s Brandon Cutler explained that he’s considering making a character change at some point in the future (per Wrestling Inc). He also mentioned that finding a niche in a large roster is a difficult task at the best of times, and definitely thinks keeping in the comedy lane might be a way to continue to play to his strengths. You can see a highlight from Cutler and listen to the full interview below.

On potential character alterations for the future: “There’s talk of maybe doing something or maybe not, or like how a lot of things in wrestling and ah maybe nothing happens. I think there is that part of me where I could do something with the dragon again do like a serious wrestling type, or just something completely new that I haven’t even thought of.”

On finding the place where you can do your best work: “The game is elevated now, you can’t just be kind of good, or like good enough, you need to be top shelf of whatever category you’re going for. So there is that, yeah I’m a good wrestler, but am I the best of what class I’m doing? I’m like, in comedy, I believe I am, I think I can be the top shelf of the comedy guys, so I am like I’ll go for that.”