Braun Strowman Believes Bray Wyatt Was the Greatest On The Mic

Braun Strowman recently explained why he believes Bray Wyatt was among the greatest performers on the microphone. Strowman was a part of the Wyatt Family in WWE and he spoke about the late Wyatt during a conversation with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda recently.

“Bray Wyatt was, in my opinion, the epitome of talking on a microphone with his character work, being able to go in and out of all these multiple characters, see his facial expressions change, hear his voice change,” Strowman said (per Fightful). “I don’t know anyone who’s done it, other than Paul Heyman, who’s just been timeless with what he does as a manager and stuff like that. But he still doesn’t have the range and abilities to go through these multiple different characters that Bray had inside of his head. So in my opinion, it’s Bray Wyatt.”

Wyatt passed away in August of this year.