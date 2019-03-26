wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman And Colin Jost Continue Their Feud On Social Media, Top RAW Moments, Tony Nese On WM

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Last night on Raw it was announced that Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che would be part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Before the segment, Braun Strowman and Jost tried to settle things on friendlier terms.

– WWE released the top 10 moments from Raw.

– Tony Nese did an interview with Newsday discussing his WrestleMania moment. Nese is scheduled to face Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Title at the event.

“This is the culmination of everything that I’ve done. It couldn’t have come at a better time. As soon as it was announced over a year ago that WrestleMania was going to be here at Met Life, I kept telling myself that I’ve got to do whatever I can to get there.”

