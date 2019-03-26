– Last night on Raw it was announced that Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che would be part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. Before the segment, Braun Strowman and Jost tried to settle things on friendlier terms.

Hey @BraunStrowman I've consulted with my attorneys and they said that "Get These Hands" could be construed as a threat. I assured them that you're a non-violent person. A "gentle giant," if you will. So let's work this out like gentlemen. Do you play chess perchance?@WWE — Colin Jost (@ColinJost) March 25, 2019

Yes, I do play chess, but in a different way. I think I’m going to play a game called how may chess pieces can I shove down @ColinJost throat! #checkmate — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 25, 2019

Hmmm so maybe checkers then? 😉 — Colin Jost (@ColinJost) March 25, 2019

Y’all were shaking 200 miles away and via satellite, can’t wait to see you both in the ring at #WrestleMania! @colinjost @nbcsnl https://t.co/NtYlwtsS9Y — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 26, 2019

– WWE released the top 10 moments from Raw.

– Tony Nese did an interview with Newsday discussing his WrestleMania moment. Nese is scheduled to face Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Title at the event.

“This is the culmination of everything that I’ve done. It couldn’t have come at a better time. As soon as it was announced over a year ago that WrestleMania was going to be here at Met Life, I kept telling myself that I’ve got to do whatever I can to get there.”