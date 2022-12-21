– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman discussed how he likes singing and possibly going on FOX’s The Masked Singer. Below are some highlights:

Braun Strowman on wanting to compete on The Masked Singer: “Man, I’ve been lobbying about that for a couple of years since that really started. Yes, little-known secret, I’m not that bad of a singer but me patting myself on the back is never right yeah. But it’s definitely something that I’ve talked about, and now being back on Fox for Friday night SmackDown, I mean, let’s go. It’s hand in hand.”

On talking about recording songs with Jared Barnett: “In all honesty, I’ve actually been talking to a buddy of mine, a good friend of mine, Jared Barnett. He used to travel the world with Cirque du Soleil. He plays the electric violin. He does it freelance. Now, we are going to sit down with a couple of other guys and record a few songs, some that I’ve wanted to do,” Strowman explained. “I’ve talked about doing [that] for a long time, and I’m sick of manifesting these dreams in my head and sometimes pushing them off the side. It’s starting to check these bucket list things off. I’m not getting any younger. So you know what? Let’s take a shot in the dark. You never know.”

