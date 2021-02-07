wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman’s Top 10 Big Man Battles, APA Untold Now Streaming, New Asuka Video

February 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw 8-26-19

– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 is online, looking at Braun Strowman’s best big man battles. You can see the video below:

– The WWE Untold documentary on the APA is now available on the WWE Network’s VOD section. It will be on the network’s live feed tonight at 8 PM ET.

– Asuka has released her latest video, described as follows:

“I got excited because there are so many Kawaii.”

