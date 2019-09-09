wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Hosting New Firefly Funhouse on Tonight’s Raw

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Firefly Funhouse

– Tonight’s episode of Raw will feature a new Firefly Funhouse segment from Bray Wyatt. WWE announced the segment this evening.

The show will also feature, as previously reported:

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
* Non-Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles
* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins featuring Steve Austin

