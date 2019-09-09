wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Hosting New Firefly Funhouse on Tonight’s Raw
– Tonight’s episode of Raw will feature a new Firefly Funhouse segment from Bray Wyatt. WWE announced the segment this evening.
The show will also feature, as previously reported:
* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley
* Non-Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles
* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik
* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin
* WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins featuring Steve Austin
.@WWEBrayWyatt will host an all-new edition of #FireflyFunHouse TONIGHT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/Sn6H6U7bG1
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2019
