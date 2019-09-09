Bray Wyatt Hosting New Firefly Funhouse on Tonight’s Raw

– Tonight’s episode of Raw will feature a new Firefly Funhouse segment from Bray Wyatt. WWE announced the segment this evening.

The show will also feature, as previously reported:

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Non-Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles

* Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

* King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE Universal Championship match contract signing for Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins featuring Steve Austin