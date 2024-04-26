wrestling / News
WWE News: GUNTHER Comments On Giovanni Vinci’s Imperium Removal, WWE Stars Predict The Draft, Every Match of Rhea Ripley’s Title Reign
April 26, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, GUNTHER gave his thoughts on Giovanni Vinci being kicked out of Imperium by Ludwig Kaiser on last week’s RAW.
He wrote: “Adjust or get left behind.”
adjust or get left behind pic.twitter.com/pPpp5rBzGg
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) April 25, 2024
– WWE has shared a new video in which several superstars like Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso give their WWE Draft predictions.
– WWE Playlist features highlights from every title match of Rhea Ripley’s reign as WWE Women’s World Champion.