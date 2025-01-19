BRCW Reveals Updated Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3: The High Seas Rumble Card

BRCW’s next event takes place on January 30th with Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3: The High Seas Rumble and an updated card is online. The promotion has announced the following lineup for the show, which takes place in Miami, Florida:

* Monster Fulton vs. Frankie Kazarian

* BRCW Heavyweight Championship Match: Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton

* BRCW Women’s Championship Match: Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins

* BRCW Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & ERA

* A.J. Francis vs. Jack Talos

* Bull James vs. Steven Person

* Mila Moore vs. Ruthie J

* High Seas Rumble: Competitors TBA

* Showcase Match: Cheeseburger vs. Deztro The Eskimofo

Appearances By: Brutus Beefcake, Mark Long, Bull Nakano, Neil Montesay, Val Capone, Matthew Maschler, Ricardo Rodriguez, and more.

