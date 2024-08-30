Bret Hart On Origin Of His Match With Owen At WrestleMania X

Bret Hart famously battled his brother Owen at WrestleMania X, and he recently looked back at how the bout came together. The two competed in the opening match of the 1994 PPV, with Owen picking up the win. Bret spoke about the match on the Attitude Era Podcast, and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the origin of the match: “When they gave me the idea about me wrestling my brother, I went back and I talked to Owen about it. I said, ‘They got this crazy idea about me wrestling [you].’ It actually was going to be one of my other brothers first. That brother was not able to wrestle me. I remember saying, ‘But Owen’s the better wrestler,’ and if I was going to do that idea, I’d have to do it with Owen.”

On his conversations with Owen about the match: “When I got to the building the next day, I remember Owen came up to me and goes, ‘I want to do it.’ I said, ‘If you want to do it, we’ll do it,’ I said, ‘But remember this, Owen, if we do this thing, we do it old school. We don’t talk to each other.’ I remember, like, even at my mom’s house for Sunday dinners, he’d sit at one end of the table, I’d sit at the other end of the table. We’d walk right past each other, but never say anything to each other.”