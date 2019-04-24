Bret Hart and Tom Magee Reunion Panel Set for Starrcast II

– Jeremy Conrad announced that there will be a Bret Hart and Tom Magee reunion at Starrcast II next month. You can check out the announcement preview below. As previously reported, WWE is attempting to obtain footage of a legendary Hart and Tom Magee match that took place back in October 1986.

The expectation is that Tom Magee would eventually become a top Superstar for WWE. Instead, Hart was the one who would ultimately become the top name in the business.

The Hart and Magee panel at Starrcast II will be held on Saturday, May 25. The panel will stream live on FITE.tv. Bret Hart and Magee will discuss their infamous match for the event.