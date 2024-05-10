Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Late Brother Owen In Instagram Post

Bret Hart took to social media earlier this week to honor his late brother Owen on what would have been his 57th birthday. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to his Instagram account to pay tribute to Owen on Monday, writing:

I had a wonderful dream two days ago, Owen came to me briefly and it was that big smile that quickly brought about a bigger smile of my own. He was ribbing me and I was surprised that he almost got me again. I woke up smiling. I think of you in my happy thoughts, I often see you in the highest and farthest corner of a room. Those warm blue eyes and expressions of amusement and reflection. Sometimes I hear your voice often behind my right ear, or just driving down the highway. Hey Oje’, just so you know, that I know that it’s you.

Owen Hart passed away on May 23rd, 1999 after he fell from the rafters during an entrance gone wrong at WWE Over the Edge.