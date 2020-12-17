Brett DiBiase Pleads Guilty To Charges in Mississippi DHS Embezzlement Case

Brett DiBiase has pleaded guilty on charges related to the Mississippi DHS embezzlement scandal he was embroiled in. DiBiase, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase and younger brother to WWE alumnus Ted DiBiase Jr., entered a guilty plea on charges of making fraudulent statements on Thursday according to local affiliate WLBT.

As reported in February, Brett DiBiase was arrested along with several others in what has been described as the largest case of embezzlement in the history of the state of Mississippi. He was accused of conspiring with five others to defraud the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Brett was paid $48,000 by the DHS as the business Restore2 and used several false and fradulent statements to receive payment. He also allegedly falsified documents, invoices, reports, and ledgers to cover up the payments, with former DHS workers making invoices to pay DiBiase for teaching drug awareness classes that he didn’t actually teach. At the time the classes were supposed to happen, he was in a rehab facility in Malibu, California being treated for opioid addiction, which Mississippi welfare money paid for.

In addition to pleading guilty, DiBiase agreed to pay restitution on all the money he received and will help the state with their remaning cases. He made a $5,000 payment today, which will pay off court costs first before money is disbursed to those affected by his actions. DiBiase has a charge of conspiracy as well, but that has been dropped.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White said in a statement about the guilty plea:

“My staff and I applaud the work of District Attorney Owens and his team for their work on this case. This felony plea represents another important step forward in achieving justice for the taxpayers and the other victims of this scheme.”

DiBiase’s sentencing has been delayed at this time while he cooperates with the state on the remaining five cases including former MDHS Dir. John Davis and employee Latimer Smith, Mississippi Community Education Center owners Nancy and Zach New, and accountant Ann McGrew.

DiBiase was signed to a developmental deal with WWE in 2008 and made several appearances for the company, mostly as enhancement talent. He also was involved in a storyline involving a feud between Randy Orton (then part of Legacy with Ted DiBiase Jr.) and John Cena in the summer of 2009.

While Ted DiBiase and Ted DiBiase Jr. were listed in an audit of the scheme as having been paid “for work that was not performed, for unreasonable travel costs, or with little proof the programs helped the needy,” they have not been charged with anything.

BREAKING: Brett DiBiase is pleading guilty to making fraudulent statements. He is the former pro wrestler charged within what @MSStateAuditor calls the largest public embezzlement case in state history. His luxury drug rehab stay was allegedly paid for with #TANF welfare dollars. pic.twitter.com/pf1FtC2h4G — Anna Wolfe (@ayewolfe) December 17, 2020