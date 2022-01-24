Brian Cage Sends A Message To Fans Who Miss Him

Brian Cage has been absent from AEW TV since losing to Ricky Starks on an October episode of Dynamite. Over the weekend, it was noted that his contract was set to expire soon and he might be a free agent. Whether or not AEW keeps him remains to be seen, but Cage took to Twitter to send a message to his fans.

He wrote: “For those who miss me and those that are against me (on this ap)…..Here’s some work I did over the weekend.”

The post also includes footage of his match with Will Ospreay from Warrior Wrestling in Chicago over the weekend.