Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got more King and Queen of the Ring matches, Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax is an interesting one because Nia still gets pushed pretty regularly while Jade is the shiny new toy. We’ve also got Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton, and if both Jade and Belair win then the two tag team champions will wind up face off against each other, and it’s unclear if that’s the direction WWE will want to go. On the men’s side of things we’ve got Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, which seems like a Randy win depending on how the Bloodline stuff goes, as well as LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga. If Randy advances then my hunch is Knight succumbs to the Bloodline numbers game, but since Randy has been vocal about getting at Tonga then it’s possible they screw each other over here allowing relative newcomers Hayes and Knight to advance in the tournament while the drama of Bloodline 2.0 continues on a different track. We’re also getting the contract signing between Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and US champion Logan Paul for their match, Cody will probably angle for title vs. title so he can become a Grand Slam champion and honestly if Logan’s about ready to take a hiatus then there are worse ways of getting that belt off of him than losing to Cody. Andrade, DIY, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Blair Davenport were all teased last week so we’ll see if any of them show up tonight, we’re unsure about Bobby Lashley’s injury return but might get an update here. Bayley is kind of without a challenger at the moment, though Chelsea Green or Piper Niven could make for acceptable short term challengers. That’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Brief hype package for the Royalty tournaments to start.

Bianca Belair heads to the ring first, she’s followed by Tiffany Stratton and we’ll be starting tonight with a match.

Match #1 – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

They tie up, Belair backs Tiffany into a corner then gives a clean break and poses. Another tie up, again Belair is the stronger of the two, then they trade shoves before Tiffany slaps Belair. Tiffany then pulls Belair down by the hair but Belair kips up and slaps Tiffany then hits a couple of mat returns. Belair runs over tiffany with a shoulder block then we get more rope running with Tiffany landing a kick. Tiffany with some corner offense then gets caught in a gut buster but that seems to have tweaked the knee of Belair, the same knee that was targeted last week. Of course that’s not enough to dissuade Belair from hitting a handspring moonsault. Tiffany avoids a 10 punch and gets sent out of the ring, Belair follows her to the apron where Tiffany grabs the braid of Belair and snaps her down between the ropes, that didn’t quite go according to plan so to further get the point across that Belair’s knee is hurt Tiffany runs Belair into the ring steps to send us to break.

Tiffany is working a slightly modified Indian Death Lock on Belair’s bad knee as we come back. Belair is able to crawl to the ropes and force the break. Tiffany gets kicked out of the ring but Belair is still selling the knee. They fight for a post spot, eventually Belair pulls Tiffany into the ring post but that was a tad awkward. Back in the ring and Belair with some scoop slams then a fall away slam because why should you sell when you’ve got a routine to get through. They lose the plot in a corner spot so Belair just hits a spinebuster for a 2 count to get things back on track. Tiffany with a jawbreaker but misses a double stomp and Belair tries a Glam Slam, then they trade roll ups but no pin. Belair wants the Kiss of Death but Tiffany lands on her feet and pulls Belair into the ropes then hits a hip attack followed by a double stomp for a 2 count. Belair catches a handspringing Tiffany and hits a German suplex for another near fall. Tiffany drags the ring skirt into the ring then rakes the eyes of Belair when the ref isn’t looking, then follows with a chop block and sliding clothesline for a near fall. Belair blocks a Prettiest Moonsault Ever then hits the Kiss of Death to win and advance.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair won in 13:10

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They got plenty of time and generally made the most of it. There were a few awkward spots in the middle but you could generally see what they were going for. Give these two some more reps together and they could give us something really good.

Belair gets a post match interview, she admits her knee isn’t great but she’s not going to make excuses and plans on becoming Queen of the Ring.

Next a recap of Cody and Logan’s slightly longwinded promo from last week.

Logan Paul walks in the back, he briefly runs into LA Knight as Knight is leaving the office of Nick Aldis, Aldis is fortunately on hand to keep that from being any more than a stare down and we head to break.

Match #2:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: