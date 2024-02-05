wrestling / News

Brian Gewirtz Reacts To Backlash To The Rock and Roman Reigns Segment

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

As you might have heard, Cody Rhodes will not be challenging Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, as Rhodes revealed on Smackdown. The segment then featured a surprise appearance from the Rock, who stared down Reigns. Many WWE fans have reacted negatively, as it seems the segment is setting up Reigns vs. Rock at Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock, commented on the negative reaction.

He wrote: “You all have no idea…

article topics :

Brian Gewirtz, Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

