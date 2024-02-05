Brian Gewirtz Reacts To Backlash To The Rock and Roman Reigns Segment

As you might have heard, Cody Rhodes will not be challenging Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, as Rhodes revealed on Smackdown. The segment then featured a surprise appearance from the Rock, who stared down Reigns. Many WWE fans have reacted negatively, as it seems the segment is setting up Reigns vs. Rock at Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock, commented on the negative reaction.

He wrote: “You all have no idea…”