Brian Gewirtz On Bray Wyatt’s Impact On Wrestling, Being On a Different Level

Brian Gewirtz shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt following the WWE star’s passing last week. Gewirtz talked about Wyatt’s impact on the industry on Ten Count and you can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Wyatt’s impact in the industry: “I likened it to this. Imagine 1920s basketball where they’re all throwing it through a peach basket and doing all those old-timey moves and everything, and then LeBron [James] shows up. And you’re like, ‘I can’t even compartmentalize what this is. Yes, we’re technically playing the same sport, but this person is on a completely different level than anything we’ve ever witnessed before.’ And that was Bray Wyatt.”

On Wyatt coming up with out of the box ideas: “Here comes Bray doing stuff that had never been seen before, and it’s all coming out of his brain. The promos — the first time you saw Firefly Fun House, my brain was like, ‘What is this? This is insane. It’s hypnotic.’ When he’s doing the dance and the song, the Vince [McMahon] puppet, and the match with [John] Cena at the COVID WrestleMania, all that stuff, it was truly mind-bending, and that all comes from Bray.”