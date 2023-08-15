Brian Hebner On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Seeing His ‘Softer Side’

Brian Hebner recently talked about his personal experiences with Vince McMahon and how an overseas trip showed him the WWE Chairman’s “softer side.” Hebner spoke with Nick Hausman for his Haus of Wrestling podcast and talked about his experiences with McMahon. You can check out the highlights below:

On his personal relationship with McMahon: “We really didn’t have one. There were conversations, but, in all honesty, I’m not gonna lie to you; I do say some things about Vince here and there, and I mean them; I’m not taking them back. I think that there’s a sort of a devil in that body. A demon of sorts. The wizard, would you say? The bad wizard, of course. But I had an overseas trip experience with him, and it kind of opened my eyes up a little bit better with Vince where he was more down to Earth and not the Vince McMahon that’s backstage running a company. He was very relaxed. We made a landing in Germany, and they treated all the boys, and we went to this big bowling alley they had for us, and we had all the food. Me and him got to sit and pow-wow.”

On seeing McMahon’s softer side during the trip: “We had breakfast the next morning; he actually gave me one of his tokens that one of the troops gave him, one that you earn. So he did show a softer side to me that I probably should talk about that I never do; it’s always the other side. But that’s the only real moment that I have with him as far as that goes. As far as being with him and really talking. Once again, we had to talk. Obviously, I did the Vince McMahon – Hogan match at WrestleMania. I’ve done the Vince McMahon and Zach Gowan match, and I’ve done many of his matches. So, obviously, I talked in that aspect, but that was just strictly business. So, on a personal level, relationship-wise, Vince was Vince, he was my boss, and that was it.”