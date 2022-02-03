Brian Kendrick Pulled From AEW Dynamite After Antisemitic Comments & More Resurface

Brian Kendrick has been pulled from his AEW Dynamite debut after old comments resurfaced in which the wrestler showed support for antisemitic conspiracy theories. As reported yesterday, Kendrick was announced as making his AEW debut against Jon Moxley on tonight’s show after he received his release from WWE.

However, earlier today old comments Kendrick made showing support for conspiracy theories regarding “the 13” Jewish families including the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds resurfaced. As Wrestling Inc reports, the video was posted to Twitter and then shared in full by reporter David Bixenspan from 2011 in which Kendrick talked about Zionist and Illuminati conspiracies, and suggested that “Jewish medics” were flown to Haiti immediately after the earthquake there in 2010 to retrieve body parts and eyeballs.

Kendrick also made a video for Highspots in 2013 that Culture Crossfire recapped in which he talks about the “inbreeding” between the 13 families and talking about the Illuminati, as well as expressing support for the Sandy Hook shooting theories, says the Holocaust was “overblown,” supports 9/11 conspiracy theories and more.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce they were pulling Kendrick from tonight’s show, writing:

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

