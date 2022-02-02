Brian Kendrick Making AEW Debut Against Jon Moxley On Dynamite

Brian Kendrick has moved on from WWE and is making his AEW debut this week against Jon Moxley. AEW announced on Tuesday that Kendrick, last seen being written off TV in an attack by Harland in December, will make his debut for the company on this week’s Dynamite against Moxley.

It was reported last week, that Kendrick requested his release some weeks ago, and Fightful reported this evening that the release was granted.