Brian Myers Recalls Helping The Rock Train For WrestleMania 29 Match With John Cena

Brian Myers helped The Rock get rid of the ring dust ahead of his 2013 match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29, and he recently looked back on the experience. Myers recalled working with The Great One for his match with Cena at that year’s WrestleMania, which was Rock’s last official match to date. Myers recalled how John Laurinaitis called him and asked him to work with Rock.

“I was on the train to go on a date with now wife and Johnny Ace was calling me and I’m like, ‘Oh no, this can’t be good’ because I’m like jabrone Curt Hawkins doing nothing,” Myers said (per Fightful). “He’s like, ‘Hey, hold on, they’re patching in Joe Henning’ and I’m going, ‘What on earth could be going on now’ and then he explained to us that Hunter decided that we would be the best candidates to be his training guys.”

He continued, “It was pretty crazy, we were like his Secret agent crash test dummies. The travel agent would just call you at the drop of the hat and be like, ‘Dwayne wants to train tomorrow, he’s in New Orleans, here’s a 7AM there and a 7PM home.’ You’d just go and there’d be a ring set up in a warehouse. On the flip side, The Rock couldn’t have been cooler. [He was] the coolest dude ever. You’re around somebody and you [realize] why he’s one of the most successful dudes ever on earth because of the way he carries himself and the way he handles his business and stuff. Me and Joe were just complete jabrones and he was so cool to us.”

The Rock has had one pseudo-match since then, his quick win over Erick Rowan in just six seconds at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.