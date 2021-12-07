Brian Myers Launches New ECW-Themed Podcast

Brian Myers has launched a new podcast in which he talks with ECW alumni. The podcast, Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers, sent out a press release announcing the news on Monday as you can see below:

Extreme Conversations with Brian Myers Available Now!

Professional wrestler Brian Myers is bringing his passion for wrestling and his love of ECW to a new podcast: Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers.

In a six-episode season of Extreme Conversations, Myers sits down with ECW legends–including Shane Douglas, Al Snow, Raven, Tommy Dreamer and more–to talk about the infamous moments, hardcore matches, and wild tales that made Extreme Championship Wrestling the iconic wrestling product that fans still deeply love. From the irreplaceable music to the unique roster of wrestlers, ECW really was a one-of-a-kind company.

Six episodes of Extreme conversations with Brian Myers are available wherever you find your podcast; a seventh bonus episode about the figures of ECW is available exclusively at https://www.patreon.com/majorwfpod.