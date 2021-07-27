wrestling / News
Brian Myers Set for Impact Wrestling Homecoming Tournament
– Impact Wrestling has announced Brian Myers as the latest entrant for the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen tournament. However, Myers is still in need of a partner for this weekend after getting dumped by Tenille Dashwood.
The Homecoming King & Queen Tournament is scheduled for Saturday’s event. Here’s the current lineup of teams:
* Petey Williams & Jodynne Grace
* Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering
* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
* Rosemary & Crazzy Steve
* Brian Myers & Partner TBA
.@Myers_Wrestling has entered the #Homecoming King and Queen tournament THIS SATURDAY on @IMPACTPlusApp – however who will his partner be after @TenilleDashwood dumped him?
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/5s5VXajN2T pic.twitter.com/CaAoTwkfhd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 27, 2021
