wrestling / News

Brian Myers Set for Impact Wrestling Homecoming Tournament

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brian Myers Impact Wrestling Homecoming

– Impact Wrestling has announced Brian Myers as the latest entrant for the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen tournament. However, Myers is still in need of a partner for this weekend after getting dumped by Tenille Dashwood.

The Homecoming King & Queen Tournament is scheduled for Saturday’s event. Here’s the current lineup of teams:

* Petey Williams & Jodynne Grace
* Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering
* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
* Rosemary & Crazzy Steve
* Brian Myers & Partner TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Myers, Impact Homecoming, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading