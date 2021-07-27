Brian Myers Set for Impact Wrestling Homecoming Tournament

– Impact Wrestling has announced Brian Myers as the latest entrant for the upcoming Homecoming King & Queen tournament. However, Myers is still in need of a partner for this weekend after getting dumped by Tenille Dashwood.

The Homecoming King & Queen Tournament is scheduled for Saturday’s event. Here’s the current lineup of teams:

* Petey Williams & Jodynne Grace

* Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering

* Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

* Brian Myers & Partner TBA