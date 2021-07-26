Two More Teams Announced For Impact Wrestling Homecoming Tournament

Impact Wrestling has announced the addition of two more teams to their Homecoming mixed tag team tournament. The teams include Little Petey Pump (Petey Williams) and Thicc Mama Pump (Jordynne Grace), as well as Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering. They join the teams of Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green and Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve). The show airs on Saturday on Impact Plus and in addition to the tournament, will include a hardcore match between Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey.