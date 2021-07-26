wrestling / News
Two More Teams Announced For Impact Wrestling Homecoming Tournament
Impact Wrestling has announced the addition of two more teams to their Homecoming mixed tag team tournament. The teams include Little Petey Pump (Petey Williams) and Thicc Mama Pump (Jordynne Grace), as well as Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering. They join the teams of Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green and Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve). The show airs on Saturday on Impact Plus and in addition to the tournament, will include a hardcore match between Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey.
.@JordynneGrace and @iPeteyWilliams have entered the #Homecoming tournament and it looks like @RachaelEllering and @THETOMMYDREAMER will be taking part too! pic.twitter.com/bOPWqOPZKo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2021
It's official! @JordynneGrace and @iPeteyWilliams as well as @THETOMMYDREAMER and @RachaelEllering will be competing to become #Homecoming King and Queen THIS SATURDAY on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/qZ65yFLEuf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2021
