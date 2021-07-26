wrestling / News

Two Teams Announced For Impact Homecoming Mixed Tag Team Tournament

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Homecoming

Two of the teams for this coming weekend’s Impact Homecoming mixed tag tournament have been revealed. Impact announced on Sunday that Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green will be competing as a team in the tournament, as will Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.

The show will also feature a hardcore bout between W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards. The show takes place on Saturday and airs live on Impact! Plus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Homecoming, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading