Two Teams Announced For Impact Homecoming Mixed Tag Team Tournament
Two of the teams for this coming weekend’s Impact Homecoming mixed tag tournament have been revealed. Impact announced on Sunday that Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green will be competing as a team in the tournament, as will Rosemary and Crazzy Steve.
The show will also feature a hardcore bout between W. Morrissey and Eddie Edwards. The show takes place on Saturday and airs live on Impact! Plus.
We are #ALWAYZREADY to win the @impactwrestling #Homecoming Tournament! pic.twitter.com/qDCAINiw2M
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 24, 2021
.@WeAreRosemary and @steveofcrazzy will be looking to make the competition DECAY in the #Homecoming mixed tag team tournament to crown Homecoming King and Queen on July 31st on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/5s5VXaBort pic.twitter.com/qp7CcmpJWu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 25, 2021
