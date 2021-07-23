wrestling / News
Match Set For Impact Homecoming
July 22, 2021 | Posted by
A Slammiversary rematch is set for Impact Homecoming, with a stipulation attached. Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that Eddie Edwards will face W. Morrissey in a hardcore match at the show, as you can see below.
Impact Homecoming takes place on July 31st and airs on Impact! Plus. Thus far, Edwards vs. Morrissey is the only match announced for the show. Morrissey got the win over Edwards at Slammiversay, albeit with the help of a steel chain.
BREAKING: @TheCaZXL will face @TheEddieEdwards in a HARDCORE match at #Homecoming on July 31st on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/lwtj3Pv7jN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says He’s Not Surprised by Daniel Bryan Going to AEW, Explains How Times Have Changed
- Backstage Update on The Rock Appearing at Survivor Series 2021, Plans for Build to WM 38
- WWE Reportedly Planning A Queen of the Ring Tournament
- Jim Ross On Jon Moxley Being Closest Thing He’s Seen To Steve Austin, Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page From AEW Fyter Fest Night One