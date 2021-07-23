Match Set For Impact Homecoming

A Slammiversary rematch is set for Impact Homecoming, with a stipulation attached. Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that Eddie Edwards will face W. Morrissey in a hardcore match at the show, as you can see below.

Impact Homecoming takes place on July 31st and airs on Impact! Plus. Thus far, Edwards vs. Morrissey is the only match announced for the show. Morrissey got the win over Edwards at Slammiversay, albeit with the help of a steel chain.