Brian Myers Set To Appear at NWA PowerrrTrip 2

Brian Myers is set to make his debut for the NWA at NWA PowerrrTrip 2. The NWA announced on Thursday that Myers will face Nick Aldis at the April 30th show, as you can see below.

Myers posted to Twitter to hype the match, writing:

“Well, here I go again. Brining a lesser talent up to my level. They don’t call me THE MOST PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER for no reason. See you soon @nwa!”

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. Colby Corino

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

* Brian Myers vs. Nick Aldis