Brian Myers On the Value a Bigger TV Deal Could Bring To TNA

Brian Myers believes that a bigger TV deal is all TNA needs to take things to the next level. Myers was a guest on Reffin’ It Up recently and during the conversation he discussed TNA’s recent deal with Sportsnet in Canada and more. You canm see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the deal with Sportsnet potentially opening up other deals internationally: “That, I think, is the plan. Without knowing, I think that would be the ultimate goal. I’ve been part of TNA for over four years now, and the roster is so hard-working and so passionate, and I think the show is so different than the other big two companies per se that you might see on television. I think it offers something really different for a real wrestling fan. So that’s what I hope for, more eyes on the product.”

On a better TV deal taking TNA to the next level: “I 100% believe that. I think, whether it’s a streaming service or a cable channel that is in more homes, that’s the missing piece. Because the talent’s there, the passion’s there, the roster’s there. Even the shit Eric Tompkins does behind the scenes, making us all look cooler than we really are with the packages and the vignettes, it’s all there. It’s just a matter of eyeballs, and I think that’s the move.”

On WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere: “I was just like, man, this feels big. This feels bigger than wrestling. That was the first time I was like, ‘Damn, man. This is different.’ But it’s still wrestling. So it’s like that money is gonna roll downhill and hopefully land in TNA’s lap [laughs], and we can do something ourselves on a streaming platform.”