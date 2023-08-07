wrestling / News

Update on Brian Pillman Jr’s WWE Status After Recently Training at Performance Center

August 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Brian Pillman Jr Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Brian Pillman Jr is believed to have signed with WWE after training at the Performance Center last month. Pillman’s contract with AEW expired prior to that and WWE was said to have interest at the time.

According to the report, Pillman will be at tomorrow night’s NXT taping.

