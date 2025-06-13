Brie Bella Reportedly In Talks For WWE Return

Brie Bella looks to be joining Nikki in a return to WWE, according to a new report. TMZ reports that Brie is in talks to return to the company for a run alongside her sister for WWE Evolution.

The site reports that Brie “is pissed” (presumably, in storyline) about Liv Morgan referencing Nikki’s divorce on Raw and it’s not clear if Brie would be in a prospective match. Brie last competed during the women’s Royal Rumble in 2022.