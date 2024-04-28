Brie Garcia Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Hurt’ But ‘Good’ After AEW Dynasty

In the latest episode of The Nicole & Brie Show (via Fightful), Brie Garcia gave an update on Bryan Danielson after AEW Dynasty, noting that the American Dragon is ‘hurt’ but ‘good’. Danielson sold the Storm Driver ’93 following the match and was helped to the back.

Garcia said: “I watched, and yes, a lot of moments I was like, ‘Your neck. I was so scared.’ Obviously, he walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself. I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck. He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery. He landed on it a certain way. You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things. I saw a lot of people online say the same thing, it’s probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history, I’m just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying ‘in the United States, the best pro wrestling match in the United States.’ Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story, they are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, ‘I got fired up. Fired up!’“