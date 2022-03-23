Britt Baker, Adam Cole, and Christian Cage Set for WrestleCon 2022

– WrestleCon announced a new group of guests today, including three AEW stars: Dr. Britt Baker, Adam Cole, and Christian Cage. Also set for the show are ECW legends Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray (aka WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley). You can check out the announcements below.

There aren’t any details or pricing info yet for the newly announced guests. All five wrestlers will be making appearances at next week’s convention. It’s being held in Dallas, Texas at the same time as WrestleMania Week.

It’s a Wild WrestleCon Wednesday; lots of talent announcements coming your way today! Did somebody leave the door open? 🚪👀 pic.twitter.com/fXcLBvhVs3 — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 23, 2022