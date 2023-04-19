– Headliner Chicago recently spoke to AEW stars Adam Cole and Britt Baker on AEW All Access (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on Adam Cole coming to AEW: “He [Cole] wasn’t even here yet. He wasn’t an option to be on the show, because he was still on NXT. Then when he came to AEW, they were like ‘Oh my gosh. Would he be willing to be a part of this? Do you think he’d let us film him?’ I was very honest, I said ‘I don’t think so guys. He’s very private. I don’t see that being something he’d be really into.'”

Baker on Cole wanting his recovery journey to be shown on All Access: “He really wanted them to film his journey and his healing process. It was kind of scary because we didn’t know what was happening. It was all being filmed in real-time, so we didn’t know what was going to make the show, because we didn’t know what was happening to make the show. So it was kind of very scary, and I keep saying the word raw because that’s exactly what it was.”