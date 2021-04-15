wrestling / News
Britt Baker In Action On Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
Britt Baker will be competing on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Baker revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that she is going to be in action on Monday’s episode of the show.
Baker noted in the segment, which you can see below, that she expects to be ranked at #2 now Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet and revealed that she’ll be in action next week.
AEW Dark: Elevation will air next Monday on YouTube. Previously announced for the show was Kenny Omega, Kenosuke Takeshita, and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight.
The Good Doctor @RealBrittBaker has some #BreakingNews regarding the #AEW Women's Ranking System – and announces she'll be competing this Monday on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB.
Tune into Dynamite Now on @tntdrama – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/r2zKv8FQ0q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
