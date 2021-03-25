wrestling / News

AEW News: Britt Baker Says She’s a Hardcore Legend Now, Pinnacle Speak Following Dynamite Win

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite

– Britt Baker is a Hardcore Legend now, according to Baker herself following her Lights Out Match on last week’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s show featured a promo from Baker in which she said she became a Hardcore Legend overnight and took shots at Mick Foley for taking years to do so. You can see her promo below:

– AEW also posted the following clip of The Pinnacle speaking following their win on tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, The Pinnacle, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading