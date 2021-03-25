wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Says She’s a Hardcore Legend Now, Pinnacle Speak Following Dynamite Win
– Britt Baker is a Hardcore Legend now, according to Baker herself following her Lights Out Match on last week’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s show featured a promo from Baker in which she said she became a Hardcore Legend overnight and took shots at Mick Foley for taking years to do so. You can see her promo below:
D.M.D.
Britt Baker just called out Thunder Rosa, Mick Foley and even Tony Khan
What a promo 🔥
(via @AEW)
pic.twitter.com/uYdoAVRMT6
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) March 25, 2021
– AEW also posted the following clip of The Pinnacle speaking following their win on tonight’s show:
"When you're in The Pinnacle, you are ALWAYS on top" – @The_MJF. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/FbvkGW7XQG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021
