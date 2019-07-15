wrestling / News
Britt Baker’s Concussion Said To Be ‘Significant’
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Dr. Britt Baker suffered a concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen. It was speculated, but unconfirmed, to be a kick from Bea Priestley that led to the injury. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that concussion was “significant” and “pretty bad.”
Referee Aubrey Edwards previously noted that she had to “take care of a concussed coworker and checked on her every hour of the night,” which is why she left the show.
