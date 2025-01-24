Brock Anderson Explains Why He Turned Down AEW Contract Renewal

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Brock Anderson said that he turned down a contract renewal from AEW, and explained why he chose to go elsewhere. Anderson was with AEW from 2021 to 2023 and is currently in MLW.

He said: “About two years in, probably. Hindsight’s 20/20. It was a brand-new company. They’d only done a handful of TVs before COVID. Then they went into COVID. So in one sense, it was the best place for me to be because it wasn’t like I could be out on the indies, they weren’t running. So at least I was there. When I was there, Cody was there. We were at Jacksonville, at Daly’s Place. During the TV days, they would have all the young guys out there, and some of the boys [would be] watching, and they’d be like, ‘That was good, this was bad.’ In that respect, it was good. Like I said, it was a newish company and we were in the middle of a global pandemic. We didn’t know if we were going to develop a training center or any of that, it was early. You’re just like, okay, we’ll keep doing this and see what happens, [we’ll] see how they bring us along. Once we got out of the pandemic, we were rocking and rolling, it was just TVs, and that school never came. After doing those five-minute Universal matches, you can’t really get better doing that. It’s too short of a time, you don’t learn how to wrestle. After about a year and a half, I was like this is…it’s great, I loved everybody there, I appreciate the opportunity, Tony [Khan] and everybody. It’s just, where I was, I needed to be somewhere where I could actually get repetitions and learn the business. They sent me another, they wanted to redo the current deal I was on, but it was not enough, so I was like maybe we just don’t do this and we go our separate ways. I think it was the best decision I’ve made. If I just stayed there and worked the five, six times a year that I was guaranteed, I would never have the mentor I have sitting to my left [CW Anderson] and all the knowledge I’ve soaked up in that short amount of time.“