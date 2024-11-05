– Major League Wrestling announced that CW and Brock Anderson will be action on Saturday, November 9 in Chicago for the MLW TV tapings. Here’s the full announcement:

CW & Brock Anderson in action this Saturday in Chicago

Will compete on the beIN SPORTS TV taping of the sold out show from Cicero Stadium.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced The Andersons in action at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago this Saturday, November 9.

🎟 The event is sold out!

Representing the Rogue Horsemen alongside BRG and Bobby Fish, CW and Brock Anderson embody the legacy of the Anderson family with their mix of technical skill, fierce determination, and relentless in-ring style. CW Anderson, renowned for his masterful spinebuster and old-school approach, brings decades of experience and a reputation as a formidable ring general. Brock Anderson, carrying on his family’s storied tradition, continues to build his name with a blend of raw talent and undeniable drive.

On November 9, the Andersons will showcase why they are one of the most feared forces in tag team action in the sport. Their match will also be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS, set to air at a later date.

Don’t miss your chance to witness CW Anderson and Brock Anderson live in action at Lucha Apocalypto. Join thousands of fans worldwide by tuning into MLW’s YouTube channel at 10 pm ET for this monumental event.