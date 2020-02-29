Brock Lesnar Announced for Appearance on Next Week’s Raw

– The Beast Incarnate will appearing on Raw next week. Per WWE.com, Brock Lesnar will be back on Raw on Monday, March 2. After his win over Ricochet at Thursday’s Super ShowDown event, Lesnar will now face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW After defeating Ricochet in dominant fashion at WWE Super ShowDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to Raw as his road to WrestleMania comes even sharper into focus. Will The Beast Incarnate and his WrestleMania challenger Drew McIntyre cross paths on the first Raw following Lesnar looking as strong as ever at WWE Super ShowDown? Find out when Raw airs live at 8/7 C this Monday night on USA Network!

Monday’s Raw will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. Lesnar’s title defense against Drew McIntyre will take place at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.