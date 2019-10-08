wrestling / News

WWE News: Brock Lesnar Joins Rare Club With Smackdown Title Win, Darren Young Backstage at Raw, Top 10 Raw Moments

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Smackdown 9-17-19

– Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship win on last Friday’s Smackdown put him in an elite club of stars who become five-time WWE Champions. As the WWE Stats & Info Twitter account noted, Lesnar joined John Cena (13), Randy Orton (9), Triple H (9), The Rock (8), Hulk Hogan (6), Steve Austin (6), and Bret Hart (5) as the only men to hold the WWE Championship in its various names from WWWF World Heavyweight Championship to its current name five times.

Of course, factoring in the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Universal Championship adds more five-time champions, and makes Lesnar an eight-time main-event level champion.

– Fred Rosser, aka the former Darren Young, was backstage at Raw and shared a picture with Randy Orton, as you can see below:

– Here is this week’s top 10 Raw moments video:

Brock Lesnar, Darren Young, RAW, WWE

