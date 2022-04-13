wrestling

Brock Lesnar No Longer Advertised For Wrestlemania Backlash

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar was advertised for Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8. However, that no longer appears to be the case. The live events page on WWE.com shows that Lesnar is not listed among the talent. Those currently advertised include Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar is currently still advertised for Money in the Bank in Las Vegas on July 2.

