WWE Advertising Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar & More For WrestleMania Backlash
April 6, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is reportedly advertising several names locally including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and more for WrestleMania Backlash. PWInsider reports that the company is advertising Reigns, Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch for the show in local spots.
As you can see above, the stars named were listed on the original promo art back in February. It would appear that, for now at least, those names are still being advertised for the show.
The show is set to take place in Providence, Rhoda Island on May 8th.
