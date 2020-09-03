Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Interested In MMA

As we previously noted, Brock Lesnar’s contract with WWE has expired and he is now a free agent after negotiations were stalled. It was noted then that he has not been talking with UFC, although there have been MMA fighters wanting to face him.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Brock Lesnar is not interested in fighting. If he were, he would have entered the USADA testing pool early this year, while still in WWE, so that he would be eligible to fight during the summer. Lesnar has put himself in the testing pool at all.

Meltzer speculated that it’s likely “WWE or retirement” for Lesnar.