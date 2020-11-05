wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Sporting New Look In Recent Photo
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar is sporting some new facial hair as shown in a recent photo after posing with a fan in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Lesnar goes to Medicine Hat for his annual fall hunting trip in Cypress Hills. You can see the photo below, via Reddit:
