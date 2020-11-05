wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Sporting New Look In Recent Photo

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SUper ShowDown - Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is sporting some new facial hair as shown in a recent photo after posing with a fan in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Lesnar goes to Medicine Hat for his annual fall hunting trip in Cypress Hills. You can see the photo below, via Reddit:

A recent Brock Lesnar sighting from r/SquaredCircle

