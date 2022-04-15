wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Never Planned For Wrestlemania Backlash
April 15, 2022
It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer advertised for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 after being included in the graphics promoting the show. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was never actually planned to appear at the event. It’s not a case of WWE changing their minds, Lesnar was just never booked for the show and there were no plans discussed for a match with him.
Lesnar’s next advertised date with WWE is the Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
