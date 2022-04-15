Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Never Planned For Wrestlemania Backlash

It was reported earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is no longer advertised for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 after being included in the graphics promoting the show. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar was never actually planned to appear at the event. It’s not a case of WWE changing their minds, Lesnar was just never booked for the show and there were no plans discussed for a match with him.

Lesnar’s next advertised date with WWE is the Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.