Brodie Lee’s Condition Was Reportedly Kept Quiet In AEW

Brodie Lee’s condition before his passing over the weekend was something that not many people were aware of, including in AEW. As reported last night, Lee passed away over the weekend of a lung issue (not related to COVID-19) at the age of 41. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lee’s condition was not well known and that while people were wondering why Lee was off AEW TV for months, the few people who were in the know kept things quiet.

Lee’s last match was his Dog Collar match in October against Cody, with Cody winning back the AEW TNT Title. Lee appeared a few times after that but didn’t wrestle again. Lee had reportedly been suffering from his lung issue for some time and it got worse and worse until he finally passed.