Brodie Lee Discusses His Debut as The Dark Order’s Exalted One Following His WWE Exit

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed AEW TNT champion Brodie Lee, who discussed his career. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Brodie Lee on his debut as The Exalted One of The Dark Order: “Last December, they’ve kind of, as a unit, lost their their track, kind of got way off of what they were intended to be. At the same time, in December, I was home sitting in prison, just got released from WWE [and] not knowing what my next move is going to be. So we kind of were both down and out at the same time, and I saw it as an opportunity for me to jump into AEW and put myself right near the top but also to have a pretty great backing too.”

Brodie Lee on his relationship with the Dark Order members: “I’ve known Stu and [Evil] Uno for the better part of I want to say 16 or 17 years. I know the people that trained [John] Silver and [Alex] Reynolds, and they speak very highly of them. 5 (Alan Angels) and 10 (Preston Vance) and Anna Jay were students that I had seen and saw something in. I think Anna Jay is an absolute star and going to be a homegrown star for AEW for years to come. We’re pretty much set up.”

On Matt Cardona’s feelings since leaving WWE: “That’s a scary prospect to me because I know exactly how he feels. I know exactly what’s going through his head right now. He looks in absolute phenomenal shape. Matt Cardona’s a scary prospect right now, and that’s something we really have to deal with. Dustin Rhodes, always a scary prospect, and he’s now he’s coming to get me because I’ve wronged him in his head because I disrupted his brother’s career, beside the point. There’s some very big problems on that other side, and we have already begun to discuss that, but to me, Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes as a unit, very formidable. It’s a challenge, and again, we have to be up to the task to show exactly what this new Dark Order is. So not only do we have to beat them, we have to beat them in a fashion that is true to Dark Order.”

His thoughts on Dustin Rhodes: “It’s wild to me to be watching old footage of him, so man, 25-30 years ago now, and watching him now, maybe being [in] better shape, maybe be faster [and] maybe be more precise. It’s terrifying to think that the man with this much experience, of this much knowledge, is physically this good still. His mind is right, and it’s very scary. Nothing but respect for Dustin, but again, respect doesn’t stop me from punching and kicking a man in the face when the chips are down.”

On a potential matchup with Scorpio Sky: “We were waiting in the room with the camera crew waiting to honestly speak to whoever won the match. I had my sights on Cody only because he had taken it to my guys a week earlier. What if this guy were to win that match? I got plenty to say to him too, and then again, looking into his eyes last week, with just the ring between us, there was something there that I didn’t really feel easy about when he stared at me. But again, I’m not saying I have an open challenge, but once things settle down and Scorpio Sky his shot, I’d very much like to work against him.”