Brody King Responds To Dave Meltzer’s Claim About AEW Collision Match Stipulation, Says ‘Escape the Cage’ Was Always The Plan

During this past Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that the cage match on AEW Collision had its stipulation changed to Escape the Cage at the last minute. According to Meltzer, this was because someone in House of Black “complained about doing a job.” In a post on Twitter, Brody King denied this and said the stipulation was always meant to be the plan for the match.

He wrote: “Funny how someone’s opinion just becomes fact because they’ve been watching wrestling a long time. The format and stipulation of the cage match was always what it was going to be. It’s not our fault the wording on the graphic changed.”

When someone mentioned the promo from Dax Harwood that announced it as elimination rules, King added: “Ah yes CLEARLY a pretape. That’s why they let bossier city, Idaho fly? The promo was filmed live after a brawl, please forgive Dax for not being perfectly composed while cutting it. Good try though bud.”

AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington also chimed in and said escape rules was always the planned stipulation.

