Various News: Brody King Files New Trademark, The Gathering 5 Announced For Next Year

– Brody King has filed for a new trademark, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the AEW star and House of Black member filed a trademark application for the catchphrase “#1 in Violence.” The mark is described as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

– TMart Promotions has announced the details for next year’s The Gathering convention. The Gathering 5 will take place from August 1st through the 4th, 2024 in Charlotte. The full announcement reads: