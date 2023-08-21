wrestling / News
Various News: Brody King Files New Trademark, The Gathering 5 Announced For Next Year
– Brody King has filed for a new trademark, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the AEW star and House of Black member filed a trademark application for the catchphrase “#1 in Violence.” The mark is described as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
– TMart Promotions has announced the details for next year’s The Gathering convention. The Gathering 5 will take place from August 1st through the 4th, 2024 in Charlotte. The full announcement reads:
The Gathering 5
August 1st – 4th 2024
Hilton University Place
Charlotte North Carolina
Starting September 1st – September 30th
All VIP ticket Holders can renew your ticket numbers throughout the month of September. If you want to keep your number from this year or move up just order your tickets before we put them.on sale to everyone October 1st
October 1st VIP tickets go on sale to everyone. Any regular VIP from this year can upgrade to Ultimate VIP if you want.
Ultimate VIP $379
2 Autographs each from the 24 Superticket Guest
Access to all the Q & A Sessions over the weekend
A ticket to Live Wrestling matches. Your ticket will guarantee you a seat in front of all Regular VIP who purchase a Ticket to the matches & General Admission tickets.
A seat at our BBQ event with the talents
A seat at A Night to Remember dinner banquet.
General Admission ticket to get in to the Event each day
A ticket to the Marty Party
VIP ticket $279
General Admission ticket to get in each day
2 Autographs each from our 24 Superticket Lineup
Access to all our Q & A Sessions over the weekend
