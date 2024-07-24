– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Martinez, WWE Superstar Bron Breakker was asked about potentially facing John Cena during his upcoming farewell tour next year. Cena will be kicking off his farewell tour starting in January 2025, which will run through December that year.

Bron Breakker said on the potential dream matchup (via Fightful), “Yeah, absolutely. I think me versus John Cena would be great. So we’ll see. I don’t know what his schedule is or how much he’s gonna be around or whatever, but you never know.”

First up, Bron Breakker will be looking to win singles gold this weekend at WWE SummerSlam. He faces Sami Zayn for the title on Saturday, August 3. The premium live event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.