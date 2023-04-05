Bron Breakker Turns Heel, Attacks Carmelo Hayes On WWE NXT

Bron Breakker has broken bad, attacking new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on this week’s show. Tuesday’s episode closed with Hayes and Trick Williams coming out to celebrate Hayes’ NXT Championship win over Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver. During the promo, Hayes gave respect to Breakker and asked him to come to the ring, saying he appreciated that Breakker passed the title over to him after their match.

Breakker talked about how he learned that it’s his job to hand it over when he loses from Tomasso Ciampa and teased that he didn’t know what was next. He went to leave but Hayes called him back for a handshake and raised his hand. Breakker then clotheslined Hayes and bodyslammed Trick before spearing Hayes. He then left the ring, saying, “I’ll be seeing you.”